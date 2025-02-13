KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The energy transition is a global challenge, and Asean has the capability and resources to address it collectively, said Minister of Finance II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He emphasised that regional cooperation is essential to ensuring energy accessibility, security, and affordability noting that Asean’s strength lies in its ability to collaborate, share expertise, and develop regional financing solutions to support sustainable development initiatives.

“Malaysia is committed to strengthening Asean-wide partnerships and will leverage its Asean chairmanship in 2025 to foster greater cooperation in sustainable economic investments.

“As part of this commitment, the Ministry of Finance is actively engaged in discussions to enhance regional financial frameworks that support clean energy and socio-economic inclusivity,” he said in his ministerial address at the International Gas Union (IGU) Executive Committee Meeting Gala Dinner last night.

Amir Hamzah also stressed that regional cooperation is essential to meeting future economic demand.

“It is crucial for Malaysia, and particularly the Malaysia Gas Association (MGA), to collaborate with regional partners to strengthen our economic capabilities,” he added.

On the same note, he highlighted that IGU Executive Committee meetings serve as a key platform for strategic discussions among global and regional gas industry leaders, supporting the aspirations.

He noted that holding the IGU Executive Committee meeting alongside the Malaysian Gas Symposium (MyGAS 2025) creates added value for both events.

Meanwhile, MGA president Abdul Aziz Othman said over the past few days, the IGU Executive Committee meetings have provided a platform for strategic discussions among global and regional gas industry leaders.

He said the discussions have reinforced one thing — while the road ahead is complex and challenging, it is not impossible.

“With collaboration, the right strategic policies, continued investment in infrastructure, and advancements in cleaner technology solutions, we can overcome these challenges together.

“This Executive Committee meeting is a perfect lead-up to MyGAS 2025, the fourth edition of the Malaysian Gas Symposium, taking place tomorrow,” he added. — Bernama