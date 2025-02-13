PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an RM1.2 million allocation to improve living conditions at the Public Housing Project (PPR) in Lembah Subang 1.

Speaking at a community event organised by Forum Komuniti (Forkom), Anwar acknowledged the deteriorating state of many PPR units over the past 30 years and stressed the urgent need for better infrastructure and maintenance, reinforcing the government's commitment to public housing improvements.

“The government cannot afford to let these conditions persist. Residents deserve a clean and safe environment. Today, I am allocating RM1.2 million to address some of the immediate issues,” he said, drawing loud applause from the 500-strong crowd.

“This aid won’t take ages to get to you, that I promise. I know how it was in the past when others before me allocated funds to help the people. They’d take their sweet time to get it done.

“Not when I’m in charge. I’ve instructed all the relevant agencies to implement this immediately, and next week, I’ll be checking up on this to see if there is progress,” he said.

Anwar shared an anecdote about visiting a PPR in Wangsa Maju, where he witnessed firsthand the struggles of residents due to broken lifts.

“I was told that only one lift was working for the entire block. Imagine elderly residents or families with young children having to climb 15 flights of stairs daily. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is greeted by residents upon arrival at the Lembah Subang Public Housing Project (PPR) in Petaling Jaya February 13, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Beyond short-term repairs, Anwar highlighted the government’s broader investment in public housing, stating that over RM185 million had been allocated nationwide for upgrades.

“Since 1995, PPR housing has played a crucial role in urban development, but maintenance has been neglected for too long. We are redesigning and improving these spaces to make them liveable again,” he said.

The government also aims to introduce stricter oversight on housing maintenance to ensure funds are used responsibly. Anwar warned that any delays or inefficiencies in executing repairs would be met with strict action.

He also emphasised the need for residents to take responsibility for their living spaces, ensuring cleanliness and community cooperation.

“A house is meant to be a home, a safe and comfortable place. But if lifts are broken, common areas are neglected, and basic maintenance is ignored, how can we call it home?” he asked.

“If you see your neighbours taking their motorbikes up the lifts, or others pressing the buttons until they’re damaged, reprimand them — say something, as this is a collective responsibility,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visits the Lembah Subang Public Housing Project (PPR) in Petaling Jaya February 13, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Anwar also hinted at a review of rental policies to ensure assistance reaches those who truly need it while preventing misuse of subsidised housing.

“If rental fees are too high, we can discuss reducing them, but every resident must play their part. Housing assistance should go to those who truly need it,” he said.

Anwar ended his speech by expressing confidence that, with proper execution, Lembah Subang 1 could become a model PPR community for the rest of Malaysia.

“I want this to be an example of what a well-managed PPR can look like. With cooperation from residents and authorities, we can create a cleaner, safer, and better environment for all,” he concluded.

Anwar arrived at the PPR at 11.30am and toured the flats to assess conditions, accompanied by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung, and members of Forkom. Also in attendance was National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He visited multiple floors, inspecting areas in need of repairs, before taking time to meet and interact with residents.

Before departing, he distributed prizes and posed for photographs with the community.