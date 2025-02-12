MIRI, Feb 12 — A 37-year-old woman escaped unhurt when the car she was driving caught fire at the Bulatan roundabout here last night.

The Lopeng fire station said it received a distress call on the incident at 7.17pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of five firefighters was dispatched to the scene, which is located some 7km from the station.

“When they arrived at 7.24pm, the operation commander reported that there was a fire involving a Proton Saga,” the station said in a statement.

Firefighters needed just two minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire caused around 60 per cent damage to the car’s engine and dashboard.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The operation ended at 7.37pm,” added the statement. — The Borneo Post