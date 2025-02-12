KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Rights group Suaram said six police officers from the Putrajaya district headquarters arrested activists Sevan Doraisamy and Azura Nasron today for allegedly entering a protected area in the Home Ministry without authorisation.

The group said duo had been waiting for two and a half hours at the Home Ministry (KDN) earlier in the week for their promised entry pass but were allegedly ignored by police and Rela personnel.

“““Before the police arrived this morning, they had informed the two that they were coming to serve a 111 notice, but ambushed them with an arrest instead,” the group said in Facebook post.

The two had been at KDN to discuss issues related to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) but were prevented from entering.

Sevan is currently under arrest and is expected to be questioned by the authorities regarding the incident.

Suaram condemned the arrests as an act of intimidation against human rights defenders.

A lawyer representing the activists is en route to IPD Putrajaya to seek legal access and ensure their rights are upheld.