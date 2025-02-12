PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — Imprisoned former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be applying to ask the High Court to cite former attorney general Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh for contempt, Najib’s lawyer said today.

Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the action for contempt of court would be filed against Terrirudin by tomorrow or by this Friday at the latest.

“I have got instructions from Datuk Seri Najib to file an action for contempt of court against the former attorney general, who is now Tan Sri Terrirudin, who now sits in the Federal Court,” he said during a press conference at the Putrajaya court complex.

Shafee said one of the reasons why his client wants Terrirudin to be cited for contempt is because the Attorney General’s Chambers had disputed in court about the existence of an alleged “addendum” or add-on order for Najib to be placed under house arrest.

MORE TO COME