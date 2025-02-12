KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A total of 1,086 flood victims in Sarawak and Sabah are still taking shelter at 11 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8am today.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees increased slightly to 609 this morning from 604 last night.

According to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, seven PPS remain operational, with three in Mukah housing 308 people, up from 303 yesterday.

In Miri, 210 victims are housed at two PPS, while in Bintulu, 88 people are at one PPS and in Sibu, three evacuees remain at one PPS.

In SABAH, the JPBN Secretariat reported a further decline in the number of evacuees to 477 individuals (145 families) as of 8 am, compared to 505 people (159 families) last night.

A total of 302 victims from 99 families are housed at two PPS in Beaufort, while 175 victims from 46 families are at two PPS in Kinabatangan.

The secretariat said that flood conditions are improving, and the overall trend of evacuations continued to decline across all affected districts. — Bernama