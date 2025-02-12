PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Malaysia and Türkiye on disaster and emergency management underscores Malaysia’s strong reputation in the field, as recognised by the republic.

National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the MoU stemmed from discussions following the deployment of Malaysia’s MyTeam Relief to assist the Turkish government during the earthquake in Gaziantep on Feb 6, 2023.

“Building on that humanitarian and disaster relief mission, NADMA engaged in discussions with Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), under the Ministry of Interior, to explore potential areas of cooperation in disaster management,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Shahril said the MoU was finalised as part of discussions on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between Malaysia and Türkiye, following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Malaysia from Feb 10-11.

Among the key areas of cooperation under the MoU are training programmes on disaster and emergency management, as well as mutual assistance in the event of disasters and emergencies.

Additionally, the agreement includes knowledge-sharing initiatives, experience exchanges and other forms of disaster management cooperation mutually agreed upon by both nations.

“Through this MoU, we hope to foster strong collaboration, commitment and solidarity between Malaysia and Türkiye in advancing disaster management efforts,” Khairul Shahril said.

The agreement is one of 11 MoUs exchanged between Malaysia and Türkiye to enhance cooperation across various sectors during Erdoğan’s visit.

The exchange of documents was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Erdoğan, covering key areas such as energy transition, disaster management, defence, trade and media collaboration. — Bernama