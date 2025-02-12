KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Hot and dry weather is expected to affect most parts of the country, especially in the northern peninsula, Perak, Pahang and Kelantan, from this month until May.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the country is currently in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to end by mid-March, resulting in reduced cloud cover and lower rainfall.

“The prolonged absence of rain may result in hotter and drier conditions than usual. This recurring weather pattern typically occurs from February to May each year,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hisham added that during this period, maximum temperatures could exceed 35 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon.

He said the highest temperature recorded at MetMalaysia’s weather stations nationwide on Feb 11 was 36.1 degrees Celsius in Felda Teloi Kanan, Baling, Kedah.

He also noted that heatwaves and localised haze could occur during this period. However, the impact is expected to be less severe than last year due to the influence of a weak La Nina phenomenon, which is forecast to persist until mid-year.

Mohd Hisham advised the public to conserve water, avoid open burning and limit outdoor activities during the hot and dry spell.

Meanwhile, in its significant weather forecast issued at 12.30 pm, MetMalaysia predicted prolonged thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds in Sarawak for three days from Feb 17.

“According to weather model analysis, wind concentration is expected in Sarawak from Feb 17 to 19, increasing the likelihood of prolonged thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds in the state,” he said. “According to weather model analysis, wind concentration is expected in Sarawak from Feb 17 to 19, increasing the likelihood of prolonged thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds in the state,” he said.— Bernama

Hot and dry weather is expected to affect most parts of the country, especially in the northern peninsula, Perak, Pahang and Kelantan, from this month until May.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the country is currently in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to end by mid-March, resulting in reduced cloud cover and lower rainfall.

“The prolonged absence of rain may result in hotter and drier conditions than usual. This recurring weather pattern typically occurs from February to May each year,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hisham added that during this period, maximum temperatures could exceed 35 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon.

He said the highest temperature recorded at MetMalaysia’s weather stations nationwide on Feb 11 was 36.1 degrees Celsius in Felda Teloi Kanan, Baling, Kedah.

He also noted that heatwaves and localised haze could occur during this period. However, the impact is expected to be less severe than last year due to the influence of a weak La Nina phenomenon, which is forecast to persist until mid-year.

Mohd Hisham advised the public to conserve water, avoid open burning and limit outdoor activities during the hot and dry spell.

Meanwhile, in its significant weather forecast issued at 12.30 pm, MetMalaysia predicted prolonged thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds in Sarawak for three days from Feb 17.