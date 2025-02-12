JOHOR BARU, Feb 12 — A 51-year-old man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his mother-in-law at a house in Taman Sri Skudai earlier this month.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Zuraidi Zakaria, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with causing the death of Epah Daik, 79, at a house on Jalan Tembaga Merah, Taman Sri Skudai, at 4.20pm on February 5.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or a minimum of 30 years in jail and whipping upon conviction.

Magistrate Atifah Hazimah Wahab set April 28 for the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Noratini Nik Azman led the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Earlier, police arrested a man and a woman to assist in investigations into the death of the elderly woman, who was found in a house in Taman Sri Skudai.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh previously said the two were detained after investigators found criminal elements in the case.

Police were alerted to the discovery at 7.08pm, after the victim was found lying in the living room, covered with a batik cloth.