KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The General Operations Force (GOP) has seized timber and bougainvillea plants worth nearly RM4.2 million in separate operations in Tumpat and Tanah Merah over the past two days.

A total of 10 logs and 749 processed timber pieces were confiscated in Kampung Kuala Jambu and Kampung Sebidang, Tumpat, with an estimated value of nearly RM3 million.

Separately, more than 7,000 bougainvillea plants worth RM1.25 million were seized at the Lalang Pepuyu roadblock in Tanah Merah.

Southeast Brigade GOP Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the latest raid, conducted at 9am yesterday, targeted a timber factory as part of Op Taring Wawasan.

“Checks revealed the factory was operating without a valid licence. Authorities seized 749 processed timber pieces, nine logs of various sizes, and timber-processing machinery, with the total value estimated at nearly RM2.3 million,” he said in a statement today.

A 52-year-old local man, believed to be the factory owner, was arrested. The case is being investigated under Section 3(2) of the Wood-Based Industries Enactment 1985. The suspect and seized items were handed over to the Pengkalan Kubor Police Station and the Kelantan Forestry Department for further action.

Earlier, authorities intercepted a lorry in Kuala Jambu at 2 am the previous day and seized 10 logs of various species after the 52-year-old driver failed to produce valid documents.

“The total seizure, including the vehicle, is valued at RM650,000. The case is being investigated under Section 84(1) of the National Forestry Act 1984,” said Nik Ros Azhan.

In a separate incident at 6.40pm the same day, authorities seized more than 7,000 undocumented bougainvillea plants from a lorry at the Lalang Pepuyu roadblock.

“The plants, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand, are suspected to carry pests and diseases. The 59-year-old lorry driver was arrested, and the case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167),” he added.