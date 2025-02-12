SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — A total of 22 individuals linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), including its chief executive officer Nasiruddin Mohd Ali pleaded not guilty to a charge of being part of an organised criminal group at the High Court here today.

All 22 of them — 13 men and nine women — made the plea in front of Judge Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar after the charges were read out separately once the case was transferred to the High Court here.

The other 12 men who claimed trial are Hasnan Abd Hamid, 54; Mohd Shukri Mohd Noor, 54; Mokhtar Tajuddin, 61; Shuhaimi Mohamed, 57; Muhammad Afdaluddin Latif, 35; Mohamad Sayuti Omar, 36; Mohd Fazil Md Jasin, 58; Mohammad Adib At-Tamimi Asa’ari, 33; Mohd Dhirar Fakhrur Razi, 35; Muhammad Zahid Azhar@Nadzri, 52; Abu Ubaidah Ahnad Shukri, 35; and Muhammad Fajrul Islam Khalid, 29.

The nine women are Hamimah Yakub, 72; Azura Md Yusof, 58; Asmat@Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, 45; Mahani Kasim, 55; Siti Salmiah Ismail, 58; Siti Hajar Ismail, 52; Khalilatul-Zalifah Mohammad Jamil, 28; Nurul Jannah Idris, 29; and Nur Jannah Omar, 33.

Some of the 22 individuals linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd are pictured at the Shah Alam High Court February 12, 2025. — Bernama pic

They are charged with being members of an organised crime group at a premises in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, between Oct 2020 and Sept 11, 2024.

The charges are made under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between five and 20 years upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shafiq Hashim did not suggest any bail, as the offence is under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (SOSMA) 2012.

Lawyer Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin, who represents 21 of the accused except for Hamimah, later informed the court that they are in the process of completing bail applications for the 21 individuals involved.

“Of the total, 17 applications have been filed but not yet complete and we will submit affidavits, such as health certificates.

“Meanwhile, four more applications will be filed this week. Everything will be completed within a week before being submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he said.

Following that, the court fixed March 17 to hear the bail applications for the 21 defendants, except for Hamimah, who was granted RM40,000 bail with two sureties on Jan 13.

On Oct 23, 2024, Nasiruddin, Azura, Mohammad Adib At-Tamimi Asa’ari and 19 top leaders of GISBH were charged at the Selayang Sessions Court with being members of an organised criminal group since 2020.

During the mention, all the members nodded in understanding after the charge was read out before Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun with no plea recorded as the case was under the jurisdiction of the High Court. — Bernama