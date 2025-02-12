KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Five vehicles were destroyed after a fireworks stall went up in flames at Jalan Dataran Cheras 6, Dataran Perniagaan Cheras, near here last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said in a statement that the department received a call about the incident at 9.53pm.



He said 13 personnel and three fire engines from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.“The fireworks stall was completely engulfed in flames, which spread and caused five vehicles, including a Toyota Vellfire, Perodua Bezza and Proton Saga as well as two motorcycles, to catch fire.“There were no casualties reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said. — Bernama