BINTULU, Feb 11 — Efforts are being intensified to speed up waste clearance across residential areas and streets in Bintulu, said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said given the sheer volume of waste, failure to clear it promptly may lead to foul odours and even potential health risks.

Due to manpower shortage at the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), he said he had swiftly coordinated with the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Persatuan Persahabatan Zong Ho and other volunteer organisations to mobilise teams.

“Therefore the volunteer teams will deploy lorries, excavators and other equipment to improve waste disposal efficiency.

“I urge all residents to cooperate by promptly clearing and placing any remaining household waste at designated collection points,” he said in a statement yesterday.

This, he added, will ensure the cleanup operation is carried out with maximum efficiency, restoring Bintulu to its clean and orderly state as soon as possible.

“Today, I also personally visited various locations to assess the situation. Many streets are still piled with flood debris that has yet to be properly cleared, and all these issues have been documented,” he said.

According to Tiong, he had received numerous complaints from the public regarding the inadequate handling of post-disaster cleanup.

“I completely understand everyone’s emotions at this moment. After enduring a devastating flood, you are now faced with the overwhelming task of post-disaster cleanup, mounting piles of rubbish, and unsatisfactory sanitary conditions.

“I sincerely ask for your patience, as this matter is being closely monitored and expedited. I fully understand your predicament and challenges,” Tiong said. — The Borneo Post