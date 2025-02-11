KOTA BARU, Feb 11 — Malaysians traveling to southern Thailand, especially Narathiwat province, are being warned by Thai police to avoid fishing villages, which have been flagged as hotspots for drug-related activities.

As reported by New Straits Times (NST), Colonel Pratya Baite, the Narathiwat police chief, stated today that drug traffickers in the province often use fishing villages as locations to establish their operations.

“We have received information that drug dealers in the province will use these villages as the place to gather and sell drugs to local pushers.

“Therefore, the Narathiwat police will conduct regular operations at these villages to nab those involved. The operation will be carried out round-the-clock and so far, it is successful,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged Malaysians to steer clear of the fishing villages to avoid any trouble.

Pratya mentioned that yaba pills and heroin remained the top drugs sought by Malaysian traffickers in Thailand, based on information from arrested Thai drug suppliers.

He told NST that while no Malaysian drug traffickers had been arrested in the past two years, numerous Thai pushers had been detained, and they confirmed that these two drugs were particularly popular among Malaysian dealers.