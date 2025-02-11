KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A lovers’ tiff at a condominium turned out to be a bolt from the blue for police who arrested a man for possessing a pistol and ammunition without a licence in Taman Cempaka, Ampang, Selangor, last Saturday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said that police had received a report about a fight at the condominium unit and dispatched an MPV to investigate the matter.

“At the scene at 4.10pm, a Filipino woman informed police that she had a quarrel with her boyfriend, who is a local trader, due to jealousy over his ties with another woman.

“The woman then revealed that her boyfriend possessed a pistol and handed over a blue plastic bag containing a pistol and 30 rounds of 9mm bullets,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Police detained the man and woman, both aged 34, for further investigation.

He said the man had been remanded for four days from yesterday for investigation under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, while the woman was released on police bail. — Bernama