KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat) has denied any involvement in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel using a truck bearing the association’s logo and the Diesel Subsidi Nelaya logo.

In a statement, Nekmat said that the use of the two logos, as detected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Terengganu recently, was an irresponsible act that tarnished the association’s image and reputation.

“Nekmat stresses that we are in no way involved in any illegal activities as reported.

“We fully support KPDN’s firm action in addressing the misappropriation of controlled subsidised goods. Nekmat remains committed to ensuring that subsidised diesel for fishermen is fully utilised for the benefit of registered fishermen and not misused by any party,” it said.

The association added that it is also awaiting the results of KPDN’s investigation and will cooperate with the authorities if there is evidence of external involvement.

At the same time, Nekmat urged all parties not to engage in activities that could harm the country’s fisheries industry and affect the welfare of fishermen.

“Nekmat will continue to monitor this situation and will issue further statements if necessary,” the statement stressed further. — Bernama