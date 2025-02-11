KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A total of 2,062 flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak are still taking shelter at 15 temporary relief centres (PPS) in both states as of 8am today.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported a slight increase in the number of evacuees to 1,061 from 332 families this morning, compared to 1,047 people from 325 families last night.

Currently, 707 victims (234 families) are housed at three PPS in Beaufort, 252 victims (63 families) at two PPS in Kinabatangan and 102 victims (35 families) at one PPS in Membakut, it said in a statement.

It added that the floods have affected 18 villages, 13 in Membakut, three in Beaufort and two in Kinabatangan.

In Sarawak, 1,001 flood victims remain at nine PPS across four divisions, namely Bintulu, Miri, Mukah and Sibu, an increase from 992 last night.

The JPBN Secretariat, in its latest report, said the rise was due to an increase in evacuees in Bintulu, from 274 to 281 at two PPS, while Miri saw an increase from 277 to 279 victims at three PPS.

The number of victims in Mukah remains at 438 across three PPS, while Sibu still has three evacuees at one PPS. — Bernama