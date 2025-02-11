SHAH ALAM, Feb 11 — A 33-year-old container lorry driver died after being pinned for nearly two hours when his vehicle skidded and overturned on the West Coast Expressway (WCE), heading towards the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they were informed of the incident at 3.04am and immediately dispatched teams from the Andalas and Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Stations to the scene, according to a report from Bernama today.

“A preliminary report from the operations commander stated that the container lorry driver was pinned in the vehicle and was conscious when the accident occurred.

“Although we managed to free him (the driver) at about 5.33am, he was later confirmed dead by a Ministry of Health (MOH) staff,” he said in a statement today, adding that the body had been handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, West Coast Expressway in a statement today said that following the overturning of a container lorry at the KM SAD0.2 southbound exit ramp from the SAE Toll Plaza to the SAE Interchange, the exit lane to the Kesas Highway (towards Port Klang) is blocked for cleanup and removal works.

It advised motorists to use an alternative route by exiting onto the Kesas Highway towards Shah Alam and making a U-turn at the Jalan Kebun Interchange to reach Port Klang.

The statement added that motorists are advised to follow the instructions of on-site personnel.