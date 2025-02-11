PORT DICKSON, Feb 11 — Organisers of Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in Negeri Sembilan have been reminded not to burden traders with exorbitant rental fees.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said overcharging would place a financial strain on traders and subsequently affect the prices of goods.

“Typically, in this state, non-governmental organisations or groups coordinate the stalls. They apply for permits from their respective local authorities and manage various aspects, including waste management, electricity, water, and cleanliness. I hope they will handle these matters properly.

“When it comes to rental rates, discuss, don’t impose excessive fees, and don’t pressure the traders. The state government is not involved, we provide opportunities for everyone to do business. I’m aware of cases of high rental fees, but they’re difficult to prove,” he told reporters after officiating the Bukit Pelandok Agropoint here today.

At the same time, he reminded traders to maintain the cleanliness of their respective bazaar sites, warning that failure to do so could result in fines and forfeiture of their deposits.

“The most important thing is cleanliness, which must be managed well. I’ve issued a warning not to leave rubbish behind. I don’t want concession workers having to clean up scattered trash on the morning of Raya,” he said.

On a separate matter, Aminuddin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, said the ban on setting up public tents at Port Dickson Beach is meant to maintain the area’s cleanliness and prevent immoral activities.

He said the facilities provided near the beach, including public toilets, are sufficient and safe for visitors to use.

“Without tents, it’s easier for enforcement officers to carry out cleaning activities. The actual intent is to provide convenience to the public, we don’t practise double standards,” he said.

Previously, the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) announced a ban on setting up tents, including canopies and beach umbrellas, at Port Dickson’s public beaches via its social media channels. — Bernama