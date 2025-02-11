KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is probing six individuals suspected of uploading false and offensive content related to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and the Conference of Rulers on Facebook.

In a statement today, MCMC said an inspection was conducted on a suspect in Setapak, who allegedly posted false content about the Conference of Rulers’ meeting.

“A smartphone and a SIM card linked to the case have been seized to assist investigations. Forensic analysis will be conducted to gather evidence.

“In addition, one case will be investigated in collaboration with the police’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit, with the suspect set to have their statement recorded tomorrow,” it said.

MCMC added that inspections on other suspects will continue throughout the week in Sungai Petani (Kedah), Kota Bharu (Kelantan) and Kerian and Teluk Intan (Perak).

“A thorough investigation will be conducted, and the cases will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” it said.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to one year in jail, or both, upon conviction.

The commission also urged the public not to misuse online platforms to post false or misleading information, which could cause panic and public concern.

“Be wary of manipulated content and always verify facts through credible sources before sharing any information.

“Use the Artificial Intelligence Fact-check Assistant (AIFA) chatbot as a platform to verify unverified news online. AIFA is user-friendly and accessible 24/7 via the Sebenarnya.my portal and WhatsApp.

“Users can interact with the chatbot in four languages, namely Malay, English, Mandarin and Tamil,” the statement added. — Bernama