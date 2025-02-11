KLUANG, Feb 11 — Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly threatening a married couple by discharging a firearm at a house in Kampung Bukit Batu Machap in Simpang Renggam near here yesterday.

However, the couple was not injured in the 12.17pm incident where six shots were fired by the suspect before fleeing the scene.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said police managed to track down the suspect about seven hours after a report was lodged by the 36-year-old woman who was the homeowner.

“Police tracked down the suspect, who is known locally as Man Tiger, and arrested him along Jalan Setia 1, Pusat Setia Perdagangan, Simpang Renggam, at 7pm yesterday.

“The suspect had 27 past records, consisting of 18 criminal cases and nine drug cases.

“A urine test also found that the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine abuse,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a group of men in a Perodua Bezza entered the house compound of the complainant.

The complainant and her husband were standing in front of their house when three men came out of the car and approached them.

Based on the report, Bahrin said one of the suspects then pulled out a pistol from his waist and pointed it at the couple before firing four shots.

“The man then fired two more shots before fleeing the scene with his accomplices.

“There were no injuries on the couple and the shots were fired downwards, hitting the front door frame and a table in the house,” he said.

Bahrin said the suspect will be brought to the Batu Pahat Magistrates’ Court at 2.30pm today for a remand order to facilitate investigations.

He said investigators are still looking at several angles to determine the motive that triggered the incident, including illegal money lending.

“Investigators are also tracking down seven other suspects who were believed to be related to the incident,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries the death penalty. In addition, the case is also being probed under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which provides for up to 20 years in prison if convicted.