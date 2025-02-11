PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a Togg electric vehicle (EV) as a gift from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan presented a white Togg T10X to Anwar as a symbol of their friendship.

Anwar later drove the sport utility vehicle (SUV) to the Seri Perdana Complex, with Erdoğan accompanying him, to attend the exchange of agreements, a joint press conference and a luncheon.

Togg, Türkiye’s first major national EV manufacturer, was established in 2018.

Earlier, Erdoğan was accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra Complex. He then held a four-eyed meeting with Anwar, followed by a bilateral discussion. — Bernama