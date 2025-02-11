KLUANG, Feb 11 — A woman who was almost shot outside her home in Kampung Bukit Batu Machap, Simpang Renggam, near here attempted to chase down the gunman’s vehicle in a desperate bid to capture its plate number for the police.

The victim, who only wanted to be known as Dian, 36, said she and her husband acted on impulse, despite the attacker firing additional shots as they pursued.

“At first, we were in shock when three unidentified men confronted us outside our home and pointed a gun at us from just 10 metres away. Moments later, they fired four shots, which missed and instead hit the doorframe, the wall and even pierced through our dining table,” she said when met at her home today.

Dian recalled grabbing a broom while her husband armed himself with a machete, shouting for help before quickly jumping into their car to pursue the suspects, who were fleeing in a Perodua Bezza.

“Our only thought was to get the car’s registration number to help the police track them down. But as we chased them, the suspect fired two more shots. That’s when we realised how dangerous it was and decided to stop,” she added.

Dian admitted that the incident had left her family terrified, especially since only one suspect had been caught so far.

“I am deeply worried for my family’s safety, particularly my mother and child. Now, whenever someone knocks on the door, we instinctively grab anything we can to defend ourselves, fearing that the rest of the gang might return,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said a report on the incident was lodged at 12.17 pm on the day of the attack.

“One of the suspects, known as ‘Man Tiger’, was arrested at the Simpang Renggam Trade Centre at 7 pm yesterday,” he said, adding that police obtained a seven-day remand order against the suspect from the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court today.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code (attempted murder) and Section 3 of the Firearms Act 1971 (Increased Penalties), Bahrin said. — Bernama