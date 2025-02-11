KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A Chinese couple was escorted off a flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) after causing a disturbance before take-off, police confirmed.

KLIA OCPD Asst Comm Azman Shariat said the incident occurred on February 9 as the aircraft was preparing to depart for Jieyang, China, when a female passenger started to cause a commotion, according to a report published by The Star.

“The passenger had ‘acted insane’, disturbing other passengers. She and her partner were then brought out of the plane by security officers,” he said in a statement on Monday (February 10).

The couple was taken to the police station but reportedly refused to cooperate and acted aggressively.

“Due to their behaviour, police sought assistance from Health Ministry officers. After an initial check, both were sedated and transferred to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang for further evaluation,” he added.

Authorities suspect the pair may have underlying mental health issues.

While they tested negative for drugs, they remain under medical observation.

No arrests have been made.