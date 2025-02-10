KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A 54-year-old saleswoman from Sabah struck it big on Chinese New Year’s Eve, winning RM20.9 million in the RM23.1 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

She had placed a System Play bet using random car registration numbers from her neighbourhood.

“I did not have any specific numbers to buy, so I just took the car registration numbers from vehicles parked in my neighbourhood and I accumulated 18 sets of numbers to bet on a System Play ticket because 18 is the luckiest number during Chinese New Year,” she said.

She only checked the results on the first day of Chinese New Year and was overwhelmed by the win.

“This big ang pow was definitely the best thing that could happen in my life,” she added. She plans to share her winnings with family and invest wisely.

The second winner, a 57-year-old designer from Selangor, took home RM2.2 million with an i-System 20 ticket. He credited a customer service assistant for advising him to bet on a Special Draw day, which ultimately led to his jackpot win.

“I must thank the customer service assistant who advised me to bet on a Special Draw day if not I would have missed the opportunity,” he said.

The numbers he played were ones he had been betting on for years. He plans to buy a house for his daughter and save the rest for retirement.