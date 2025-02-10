ALOR SETAR, Feb 10 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Kedah has confirmed that petrol was the cause of the house fires in Tongkang Yard near here and Kupang, Baling.

Kedah JBPM director Awang Hidzel Awang Bujang said the results obtained from the Department of Chemistry proved that there is an element of crime in both fire incidents.

“When a fire breaks out, we will go to the location and take samples to be sent to the laboratory in Penang. The results obtained were positive, with petrol being the fuel that caused the two fire incidents.

“We have handed over the report to the police... both these fire cases were solved within 24 hours as a result of the cooperation between the fire department and other enforcement agencies,” he said when asked for updates about the fire cases today.

Previously, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said that nine serial arson cases in Kupang, Baling from last December to January had elements of sabotage, while the fire at Tongkang Yard that claimed two lives is also believed to have used petrol as the fuel source.

Earlier, Awang Hidzel, who attended the 2025 Kedah JBPM Annual Gathering at its headquarters here, had officiated the conferment of ranks and the presentation of certificates to media personnel.

Meanwhile, he said Kedah JBPM recorded 9,167 cases which it attended to in 2024 and, of the total, 5,155 were rescue cases, 3,776 fire cases, 218 special duty cases and 13 false alarms.

“The number of fake calls received also rose from 19 in 2023 to 21 last year. This irresponsible act can lead to a waste of resources and delay assistance for actual emergency cases.

“Last year, 1,980 fire cases involving plantations, grass, forest and rubbish were recorded in the state, which is a 54.90 per cent increase compared to 1,087 cases in 2023,” he said.

He added that this year, the Kedah JBPM will add four more Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS), namely in Pulau Tuba, Langkawi; Ulu Bakai, Baling; Padang Serai, Kulim Hi-Tech; and UUM Bukit Kayu Hitam. — Bernama