GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — Penang is confident that it will receive a significant increase in visitors from India for the Thaipusam celebration next year due to the strategic plans and preparations put in place.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said it will also lead to significant growth in the state’s tourism sector and further strengthen its position as a global heritage tourism destination.

“The state government’s hard work in establishing direct flights between Chennai, India, and Penang last year has paid off, as the Penang International Airport records a 51.43 per cent increase in Indian tourist arrivals.

“Besides focusing on manufacturing, investment, business, and agrotechnology sectors, Penang is also prepared and excited for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign, especially as Penang is being promoted as a heritage tourism destination,” he said today in his message in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

He said that every year, Thaipusam is vibrantly celebrated like other festivities in Penang, with local and international tourists thronging the state.

“This situation reflects Penang as a unity icon that celebrates the diversity of races and religions, and amidst rapid development, traditions and culture continue to thrive and flourish.

“Embracing the spirit of Thaipusam, celebrating the triumph of good over evil, Penang, which prioritises the people’s welfare and interest, has implemented various initiatives to strengthen its economic position and the social development of its citizens, including the Indian community, in a fair, just, and progressive manner, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said.

Chow expressed hope that Thaipusam will be observed with faith, gratitude, humility, and unity.

Hindu devotees will celebrate Thaipusam tomorrow to remember the event when Lord Murugan received a holy spear from his mother, Dewi Parvati, to eradicate the evil force, Soorapadman, and bring back peace and prosperity to humankind. — Bernama