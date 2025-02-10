GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — The remains of 10 cats were discarded in a rubbish bin in Jelutong due to the absence of a proper animal burial or cremation facility.

According to The Star, Penang Veterinary Services Department (DVS) director Dr. Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said the discovery was made following an investigation into the animal shelter operator, the Penang Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

She stated that, based on the shelter owner’s account, the cats had already died and were disposed of in that manner due to the lack of a designated burial or cremation site.

An inspection by DVS found no animal carcasses or signs of abuse at the SPCA premises. The check was conducted after a complaint was received on February 7, with a follow-up inspection on February 9 also yielding no evidence of carcasses.

Saira noted that the cause of death for the discarded cats remains unknown, as their remains had already been removed by unidentified individuals. She added that DVS will continue its investigation to gather further information.

On Saturday, police received a report from a 49-year-old man about cat carcasses found in black plastic bags at a roadside bin in Jelutong, suspected to have been killed.

A 29-second viral video earlier showed an individual recording what appeared to be more than 10 cats wrapped in black plastic bags and dumped in a large roadside bin.