KUCHING, Feb 10 — Sarawak has the power to make decisions over the distribution of oil and gas (O&G) resources within the state’s territory, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state acknowledged the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974, which stipulates that Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) manages all federal O&G resources nationwide.

“We accept this but the production (of oil and gas) within Sarawak’s territory, Sarawak must have a say. That’s why we formed Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and Petros will work together with Petronas.

“And we have a say in the distribution of gas. Lately, Prime Minister of Malaysia (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has agreed that Petros is to be the aggregator of gas (in Sarawak),” he said when interviewed after delivering a public lecture at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore today.

Abang Johari said Petros and Petronas share a similar function and based on consensus, the former also plays its part in Sarawak’s O&G industry.

Last month, Anwar was reported as saying Petros had been granted authority as Sarawak’s gas aggregator and that this would not interfere with Petronas’ existing operations.

“Petronas retains its authority nationwide, but allows Sarawak control over gas distribution for domestic purposes. This exemplifies cooperation between the two entities,” he said during a news conference in Abu Dhabi. — The Borneo Post