SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 — Malaysia is optimistic about achieving a trade growth trajectory in 2025 and maintaining levels above RM2 trillion, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the optimism was based on the assumption that the country’s economy would continue to expand, despite global challenges such as a potential slowdown in the Chinese economy and changes in the new United States administration.

“Given the current global situation, if conditions worsen — though unlikely due to our economic trajectory — we will continue to achieve trade growth,” he told reporters after the lunch reception of Golf KITA 2025 here today.

The growth in exports and imports drove Malaysia’s total trade for 2024 up 9.2 per cent to a new record high of RM2.879 trillion.

This also marks the fourth consecutive year that the country’s total trade recorded above RM2 trillion.

“Our target is to maintain the RM2 trillion we achieved last year. We still expect positive growth in our economy,” said Tengku Zafrul.

Golf KITA 2025 is a fundraising event dedicated to welfare, research, and knowledge-building initiatives for underprivileged communities.

Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, attended the event.

In attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Tengku Zafrul said the initiative was just the beginning, and more communities would benefit from the generosity and spirit of giving showcased at Golf KITA 2025.

Golf KITA 2025 was organised by the South-east Asian Futures Initiative Centre (Seafic), Yayasan TZA and Kelab Perkaderan. — Bernama