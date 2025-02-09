PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — Following a shooting incident at a Setia Alam shopping mall last night, security measures will be beefed up at malls across the country.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced that auxiliary police officers and security guards have been directed to stay alert.

Razarudin also confirmed that the Setia Alam shooting suspect has been identified and that police are now tracking him. Authorities in neighbouring states and along the borders have also been alerted to stay vigilant.

“We understand the public are concerned about this incident, but we hope they refrain from making any speculation that could cause unnecessary alarm,” he told FMT.

Earlier today, the police revealed that the suspect in yesterday’s Setia Alam mall shooting has been identified.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the suspect is a local man in his 30s with a history of criminal and drug-related offences. He has 11 prior records and is now the subject of an intense manhunt.

“The suspect has been identified as a local male in his 30s with fair skin,” he said in a statement.

“The motive for the attack is still under investigation.”

The incident occurred at 10.50pm yesterday, when the suspect fired four shots at a cleaner inside the mall.