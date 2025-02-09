LABUAN, Feb 9 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has advised freelance preachers against charging excessively high fees for their services, cautioning them not to equate their status with that of celebrities.

Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the department is working closely with state religious authorities and councils to monitor allegations that some preachers are imposing high charges for their activities.

“We are monitoring the situation as we have heard about such allegations...We advise preachers not to see themselves as celebrities who make a living from their voices,” he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Al-Kausar Surau project at the Labuan Health Department today.

Dr Sirajuddin said Jakim has several mechanisms and committees working in coordination with state religious councils and authorities to address this issue.

He urged preachers to moderate their fees to preserve the sanctity of their mission and uphold a positive image of Islamic preaching.

“We urge preachers not to impose high charges, as it may create an unfavourable perception of those entrusted with spreading religious teachings,” he said.

He also said that while the department has not yet found it necessary to introduce specific guidelines on preacher fees, the situation remains under control.

“Jakim prefers a harmonious approach in resolving this matter and will continue its efforts in coordination and advisory capacities,” he said

Dr Sirajuddin also reminded foreign freelance preachers to obtain the required teaching credentials in accordance with Islamic enactments and administrative regulations, as determined at the Mufti level. — Bernama