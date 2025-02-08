NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 8 — The Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) will appoint a company to review the waste management and public cleansing system in Penang.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this was following the Cabinet’s decision in principle to accept Selangor and Penang as the latest states to adopt the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

“Discussions (regarding Act 672) have been ongoing for almost a year (with the Federal Government). With this decision, SWCorp will appoint a company to review the waste management and public cleansing system in the state.

“This is to assess the current costs involved, as cost is a primary consideration in the takeover of this service,” he told reporters when met at the Batu Kawan (Federal constituency) and Jawi (state constituency) Chinese New Year Open House event at SJKC Pai Teik here today.

Elaborating further, he said Penang had also submitted several requests to the Federal Government as conditions before the Act was officially adopted.

However, he said the matter was still under further negotiation and expected to be finalised this year.

“The outcome (of the negotiations) will be brought back to the Cabinet, and if the conditions are agreed upon, the adoption of this act will be formalised, and the relevant companies will be appointed accordingly,” he said.

Last Thursday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that the Cabinet had, in principle, decided to accept Selangor and Penang as the latest states to adopt Act 672, and the matter was now under detailed negotiations.

Act 672 aims to ensure uniformity in laws governing the control and regulation of solid waste management and public cleansing. — Bernama