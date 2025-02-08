PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) is actively implementing various conservation programmes, particularly in sensitive areas, to ensure the sustainability of the country’s fish stocks. This includes establishing more Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and enforcing fishing bans during spawning and breeding seasons.

Director-General of Fisheries Datuk Adnan Hussain said other plans included increasing the number of artificial reefs, enforcing closed seasons in high-risk waters in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and western Johor, designating 80 MPAs such as marine parks and refugia as fisheries restriction zones, and implementing a ‘no catch’ policy in fish nursery areas.

“For the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), it is proposed that 10 artificial reef sites be deployed annually, along with the development of three artificial reef complexes in fisheries resource-depleted areas, subject to site suitability,” he told Bernama.

Adnan said RMK13 will also focus on fisheries management activities, and DOF will propose to the relevant authorities that fisheries resource studies be conducted systematically and in a structured manner. This is to ensure the availability of scientific data on fisheries resources, allowing for the determination of fishing vessel capacity based on stock availability.

He said that although fishery production remained at a healthy level of 1.42 million tonnes last year, with pelagic fish stocks in good condition in both the east and west coasts, some areas required strict monitoring to ensure resource sustainability, protect marine biodiversity, and safeguard the economic well-being of fishing communities.

According to Adnan, fisheries restriction zones will also be established to prohibit any fishing activities within artificial reef complexes.

He said that under RMK12, a total of 281 artificial reefs worth RM8.58 million had been deployed, and a DOF effectiveness study on 84 sites recorded fish biomass ranging from 129 to 6,047 kilogrammes (kg) per site, with the highest resource value amounting to RM84,759.60.

He noted that artificial reefs provided benefits such as enhancing fish stocks and acting as deterrents against encroachment by commercial vessels, particularly trawlers that invaded traditional fishing areas.

However, he highlighted that maintaining the effectiveness of artificial reefs required continuous effort as they were vulnerable to ‘Ghost Nets’ (abandoned fishing nets).

Additionally, Adnan said efforts to enhance fish stock conservation in waters within 12 nautical miles (nm) were crucial, as a significant portion of fish landings came from coastal fisheries, particularly on the West Coast.

He said that in 2022, coastal fisheries contributed 87.9 per cent, or 1.15 million metric tonnes, valued at RM10.3 million, out of the total 1.31 million tonnes of marine fish landings.

He added that DOF’s conservation measures included enforcing a ban on catching juvenile grouper fish in Kelantan and Terengganu from November to December each year, as well as implementing a new zoning system in Perak, Selangor, and Kedah, with a 0-1 nm conservation zone.

Adnan said new licences for deep-sea fishing in Zone C2 on the east coast remained open due to abundant resources, while existing vessel licences were maintained to allow resource recovery for overall ecosystem benefits.

“New sampan (small boat) licences are issued mainly as replacements when fishermen leave the industry, pass away, or become unfit for work. No new licences are issued for Zone A, B, and C fishermen to ensure fishery resources remain stable and controlled,” he said.

Zone A is defined as areas within five nm from the shoreline, Zone B as areas five to 12 nm from the shoreline, and Zone C as areas 12 to 30 nm from the shoreline.

Meanwhile, Zone C2 refers to deep-sea fishing areas starting from 15 nm off the West Coast (Straits of Malacca) up to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) boundary, and from 30 nm off the East Coast extending to the EEZ boundary.

Additionally, he said Malaysia had ratified the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement (FSA) under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Feb 26 last year, as part of a global initiative to curb harmful fisheries subsidies and protect fish stocks.

He said that the agreement was crucial for regulating certain subsidies to ensure the sustainability of global fish stocks, which were increasingly under threat.

At the same time, Adnan said DOF was working on a comprehensive amendment to the Fisheries Act 1985 to address key issues, including tackling declining fish stocks and implementing holistic fisheries management measures.

He said factors contributing to additional pressure on fish stocks in the future included overfishing, marine habitat destruction, ocean pollution, climate change, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

“Effective fish stock management requires a holistic approach, including sustainable fishing practices, habitat conservation, and regulatory enforcement, to ensure the country’s fish supply remains sufficient in the future,” he said. — Bernama