KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has yesterday called on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s members to get ready for election campaigning.

The Bersatu secretary-general said that the party is now anticipating for a snap general election to be called at the end of this year.

“In this morning’s discussion, the president emphasised that all Bersatu machinery must be mobilised immediately to prepare for the possibility of a snap election at the end of this year,

“The discussion also focused on highly encouraging developments following a special meeting among Bersatu and PAS top leaders on Wednesday, February 5,” he said.

Azmin said the so-called special meeting had involved both Muhyiddin and his PAS counterpart Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, but did not elaborate on its nature.

He also said that Bersatu grassroots should start auditing its strength, particularly those in key parliamentary and state assembly seats.

The Anwar administration took office in December 2022, after the 15th general elections on November 19 that year.

The next general election must be held by November 30, 2027.