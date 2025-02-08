SHAH ALAM, Feb 8 — A total of 200 children rescued from charity homes linked to GISBH Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Selangor will be enrolling in national schools for the first time when the new school term begins on Feb 17.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said that their registration would be carried out by parents or guardians with a security bond and would be monitored monthly by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to ensure compliance with all set conditions.

“These children are deemed ready for schooling following assessments by the Ministry of Education on their learning level, as well as faith evaluations conducted by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS),” he said here today.

He spoke to reporters after handing over schooling aid to the 200 GISBH children at an event attended by MAIS chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof.

In addition to school kits, which include primary and secondary school uniforms, the children also received RM400 each from MAIS and JAIS.

Mohammad Fahmi added that as the next step, the state government would assist approximately 1,000 more GISBH children registered with MAIS to enter the school system, ensuring them a better future.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz said that all children, along with their parents and guardians, would remain under monitoring for two years, even though the National Security Council’s (MKN) rehabilitation programme for GISBH members concluded on Tuesday.

He added that MAIS remains in close contact with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), MKN, JKM, JAIS, and the state government to ensure all former GISBH members undergo and comply with the scheduled faith rehabilitation process.

“In this regard, we sincerely hope the community will accept former GISBH members who have undergone rehabilitation, particularly the children, so they can integrate into society and lead comfortable lives,” he said. — Bernama