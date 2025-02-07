SEREMBAN, Feb 7 — A counselling teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of committing physical sexual assault on his male students and possession of child pornography materials two years ago.

Mohd Kharulnizam Muslin, 45, is accused of committing physical sexual assault against two 11-year-old boys inside a counselling room at a primary school here at 1pm and 4pm between early May and early September 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The accused was also charged under Section 10 of Act 792 for possessing 180 child pornography images and videos on a laptop in Taman Warisan Puteri on December 12, 2023, which carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

Judge Datin Surita Budin allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety for each charge, along with additional conditions for the accused not to approach the victims or witnesses, report to the nearest police station once a month and surrender his passport to the court.

In a separate case, senior citizen Said Sapie, 72, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a beach in Kuala Lukut, Port Dickson, around 1pm in March 2021.

The court granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the police every month and avoid contact with the victim and witnesses.

Both cases will be mentioned again on March 7. — Bernama