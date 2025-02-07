KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for several areas in Sabah and Sarawak from this afternoon until tomorrow (February 8).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued this afternoon, said that continuous rain is expected in parts of Sarawak, including Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Daro, Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), Bintulu, and Miri (Subis and Miri).

A similar weather pattern is also anticipated in Sabah, affecting the west coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat. — Bernama