SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — A Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a Honda Dash motorcycle were destroyed in a fire at a two-storey terrace house at Jalan Tengku Badrishah in Taman Klang Ria, Klang near here, yesterday afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the 1pm incident saw the 1,000-square-foot house 50 per cent destroyed, but no casualties were reported.

He said the department received a call regarding the incident at 1.16pm before mobilising 12 officers and personnel along with machinery from two nearby fire stations to the scene.

“The incident also involved a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a motorcycle that were 100 per cent destroyed and a one-tonne lorry that was five per cent burned,” he said.

The fire was successfully extinguished at 1.58pm and the overhaul work continued before it was completely extinguished at 2.13pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, a 2.35-minute video footage went viral on Facebook showing several firefighters actively extinguishing fires and sparks at a residence. — Bernama