SIBU, Feb 6 — Two business owners remanded yesterday to assist with the investigation of alleged bribery for monopolising all projects awarded by government departments for two districts in Sarawak were released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail here today.

Both men represented by defence counsels Boston Ho, Alexander Ling, Clement Hii, and Darren Ling were not produced in court.

The men, aged 60 and 65, were among eight individuals remanded yesterday to assist with the case.

Four suspects in Kuching, one of whom is a Vietnamese woman, are currently under remand until Monday, while two other suspects in Miri have been remanded until Sunday.

According to a source, MACC seized over RM1 million in cash, an apartment, and a vehicle among other items when arresting the eight across Sarawak on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said preliminary investigations indicated that the monopoly had been active since 2006, with contractors allegedly permitting the use of their licenses in exchange for commissions of up to 10 per cent of the project value.

The engineer allegedly received payments for assisting with securing the projects. — The Borneo Post





