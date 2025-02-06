KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has requested the replacement of nurse uniforms supplied by Peluang Kristal (M) Sdn Bhd due to the poor quality of fabric used.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad explained that the fabric failed to meet the required specifications after an investigation was conducted last year.

“An investigation was carried out based on complaints received. Samples of the fabric were sent to an accredited chemical laboratory for analysis,” he said in a written reply published on the Parliament website yesterday. “Subsequently, a comparison was made between the laboratory report of the fabric samples received and the fabric specifications stipulated in the contract, which revealed that the fabric did not meet the required specifications.”

Dzulkefly confirmed that the supplier had been instructed to replace the fabric for all responsibility centres under the MOH involved, as part of an improvement measure.

He was responding to Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who had raised concerns about the scandal involving substandard fabric used for nurse uniforms worth over RM98.3 million.

Dzulkefly, who is also Kuala Selangor MP, noted that a written warning had been issued to Peluang Kristal, which won the tender.

In October, Lim urged the MOH to address concerns regarding the fabric’s poor quality, which he described as so substandard that “some nurses have resorted to donating the fabric for use as shrouds”.