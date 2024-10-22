KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Lim Guan Eng today urged the Health Ministry to address concerns regarding the apparently substandard fabric supplied for nurses’ and medical assistants’ uniforms.

According to the New Straits Times, the Bagan MP informed Parliament that the quality of the fabric is so poor that “some nurses have resorted to donating the fabric for use as shrouds.”

“What’s even more troubling is that many feel compelled to accept this low-quality material; otherwise, they risk losing a sewing allowance of RM690 for three sets of uniforms,” he added.

Earlier, Lim had highlighted to the House complaints from nurses about the fabric’s excessive stiffness.

“Recently, Senator Dr RA Lingeshwaran, a former hospital director, echoed these concerns. Nurses have reported that the fabric is so rigid that tailors refuse to work with it for fear of damaging their needles. Additionally, some fabrics turn yellow quickly, leading to reprimands from their matrons,” he was quoted as saying.

Lim then pressed the Health Ministry for details about the fabric supplier for the uniforms in question.

“Can the Health Ministry disclose details about the contract, including the tender price for the white fabric intended for our healthcare professionals? What companies supplied this fabric, and is there a possibility of legal action against them, including fines? Furthermore, what monitoring system is in place that allows the acceptance of low-quality fabric?” he asked during the debate on the 2025 Supply Bill.

Dr Lingeshwaran had recently shared on TikTok his meeting with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and the ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General (Finance) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob regarding these fabric quality issues.