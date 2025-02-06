KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The presence of grid girls at MotoGP races is determined by the event organiser, Spain-based Dorna Sports, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Responding to a question from Fawwaz Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh), Yeoh explained that these women serve as promotional staff or brand ambassadors for companies involved in the races, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

Their role includes marketing, promoting, and advertising MotoGP teams, she said.

“Sepang International Circuit’s (SIC) role (in these races) is to provide the facilities at the circuit.

“However, the ministry, through SIC, holds engagements with the organiser from time to time to improve the quality and content of the Grand Prix when held in Malaysia, taking into account religious and cultural sensitivities at the same time,” she said in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat.

Yeoh emphasised that protecting the religious and cultural sensitivities of Malaysia’s multiracial community remains a priority for her ministry.

Fawwaz, who is also Penang PAS information chief, had asked whether the ministry planned to end the “tradition” of grid girls in motorsports events organised by the ministry or government-linked companies.

Yeoh noted that last year’s MotoGP Grand Prix in Sepang attracted 184,923 spectators, including more than 18,000 foreign tourists.

A study by SIC also found that the 2022 MotoGP contributed over RM150 million to the local economy, she said.