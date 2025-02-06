KUCHING, Feb 6 — A policewoman with the rank of corporal was fined RM20,120 in default six months in jail by the Sessions Court here today for possessing 503 turtle eggs without permission of the wildlife controller last year.

Judge Iris Awen Jon imposed the fine on Sunaty Karim, 45, after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge under Section 37(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998, punishable under Section 29(1)(c) read together with Section 37(2)(a) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

In passing the sentence, Iris considered both the rampancy of the offence and Sunaty’s contributions during her service, stating that as a police officer, Sunaty should have been aware of the nature of the offence.

Sunaty committed the offence at a supermarket car park at Mile 4, Jalan Matang here at around 12.30pm on June 20, 2020.

According to the facts of the case, a team of wildlife officers from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) conducted an inspection at the location and found Sunaty in a car with an orange storage box.

Upon close inspection, it was revealed that Sunaty was in possession of 503 turtle eggs, all kept inside black plastic bags.

Sunaty also failed to show any documentation to prove she had obtained written permission from the wildlife controller to possess and sell the turtle eggs.

The turtle eggs were of the Chelonidae species, a totally protected animal as specified in Part 1 of the First Schedule in the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin and prosecuting officer Leonard Baring.

Sunaty was represented by counsels Patrick Voon and Tiong Ing Neng. — The Borneo Post