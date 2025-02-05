KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will summon three celebrities tomorrow to assist in investigations on a financial consulting syndicate.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the individuals are scheduled to appear at 10am at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to provide their statements, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

“We are calling them in to assist with the Ops Sky investigation.

“This does not mean they are suspects. They are merely being called in to have their statements recorded as part of the investigation process,” he said when contacted today.

Previously, Azam confirmed that the MACC would be summoning the celebrities, including a well-known artist linked to the financial consulting firm that was dismantled in Ops Sky.

In January, the MACC successfully uncovered corruption and money laundering activities involving a financial consulting firm and bank officers from several financial institutions, achieved through the arrest of 12 individuals in a raid conducted by the MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division, in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The operation, carried out at 24 locations — including residences and offices — across the Klang Valley, was part of Ops Sky.

Media reports indicate that RM700 million in loans were approved for civil servants, with elements of corruption and money laundering suspected in the process.

The corrupt activities allegedly involved bank officers who facilitated and approved personal loan applications for customers through a financial consulting firm.

The bank officers are believed to have accepted bribes from the consulting firm, which provided documents suspected of containing false information about clients applying for personal loans.