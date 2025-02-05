KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan today urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to step in following the proposed guidelines that would require event organisers at non-Muslim houses of worship to seek approval from Islamic authorities when inviting Muslim attendees.

Saravanan criticised the move, calling it unnecessary and potentially disruptive to national harmony.

He raised concerns over the implications of the guidelines, questioning whether non-Muslims would now need approval from the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) before inviting Muslim guests, and whether permission would be required for Muslims to pay their respects at non-Muslim funerals.

“The nation has thrived on unity, and this proposed ruling threatens the harmony we have maintained for decades,” Saravanan said.

He further warned that the move could become a political liability for the government, potentially alienating non-Muslim support for the unity government.

“If the government blames the opposition for using race and religion to divide the people, it must not be seen doing the same,” Saravanan stressed.

He urged the government to engage with all communities before implementing decisions that affect racial and religious sensitivities.

Earlier today, it was reported that Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar had confirmed that new guidelines were in the works to address Muslim participation in non-Muslim events and funerals.

In a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat, Na’im stated that the guidelines would outline specific rules for the involvement of Muslims in events held at non-Muslim houses of worship.

The proposed rules would prohibit speeches, songs, or performances with religious “propaganda,” as well as the display of religious symbols from faiths other than Islam.

Na’im added that organisers would need to obtain permission from the relevant authorities and seek the views of Islamic authorities if their event involves Muslim participants.