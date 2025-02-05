KOTA TINGGI, Feb 5 — Two residential areas and a village in the district here have been inundated by flood waters after continuous heavy rain since early this morning.

A total of 70 homes in Kampung Baru Mas, Taman Desaru Utama and Taman Penawar Harmoni here have been affected by the floods following a pre-dawn downpour.

In a statement, the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said that affected residents are currently housed in two temporary flood relief centres (PPS) while waiting for the flood waters to recede.

Part of the Taman Desaru Utama residential estate in Kota Tinggi that was inundated by flood waters after a continuous downpour that started in the pre-dawn hours earlier today, February 5, 2025. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

“The two PPSs involved are Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas and Dewan Muafakat Taman Desaru Utama.

“So far, only the two community halls have been used as temporary PPSs," read the statement that was issued today.

Meanwhile, the Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Azlan Mat Sani said that eight firemen with a fire engine were despatched to Taman Desaru Utama upon receiving a call at 6.33am.

An evacuation operation was then carried out and the operation is still ongoing.