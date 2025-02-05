KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Malaysia’s targets for the 2025 SEA Games and the implementation mechanism of the Non-Work-Related Accident Scheme (SKBBK) are among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) will ask the Minister of Youth and Sports to state Malaysia’s targets for the 2025 SEA Games and the ministry’s level of preparedness following Thailand’s decision, as the host, to revamp the events by adding 15 events and dropping 10 others.

In the same session, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) will pose a question to the Minister of Human Resources regarding the implementation mechanism of SKBBK to protect individuals affected by non-work-related accidents.

He also wishes to know how far the scheme can address challenges related to work and non-work risks following the increase in flexible work arrangements by employers in Malaysia.

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran), meanwhile, will ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security to state the comprehensive reform strategies outlined by the ministry to protect the reputation and integrity of the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) and restore the confidence of its members while strengthening NAFAS’ management and operations.

Meanwhile, Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) will ask the Minister of Rural and Regional Development to state the success of the Orang Asli Human Capital Development Programme under the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) in improving the socio-economic status of the Orang Asli community.

He also wishes to know if there are plans by the ministry to produce more entrepreneurs from the Orang Asli community through the Rural Entrepreneur Digitalisation Programme, as well as skills training and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting takes place over 18 days until March 6. — Bernama