KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — “Anger... holding onto resentment is pointless. I will forgive them (the killers) once the court case is over and everything is settled. I also forgive them on behalf of my son.”

Those were the words of Mohd Zaini Hashim, 63, father of the late Muhammad Muslim, 23, who was murdered alongside his foster father, Ibrahim Mydin, 61, in a house fire in Tongkang Yard here on January 21.

Mohd Zaini said that although the act was brutal — especially since the accused were his son’s friends — his family has accepted the fate with resignation, according to a report published in Malay daily Utusan Malaysia today.

“God willing, once the court case is over, I will forgive them. But I still hope that those responsible will receive the appropriate punishment.”

“I will follow the case until it concludes. Attending the trial may be difficult, but I will keep track of it through the media until the verdict is delivered,” he said when met outside the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB).

Mohd Zaini was at HSB to claim his son’s remains before the burial at Masjid As Salam in Kuala Kedah yesterday.

Also present was the family of the late Ibrahim, represented by his son, Mohd Akram, 30, who managed the funeral at Masjid Al Ikhsan, Tongkang Yard, after the Zohor prayers yesterday.

Mohd Zaini expressed his family’s gratitude that they were finally able to bring Muhammad Muslim home for burial.

“Yesterday, the police called and said we could bring him back for burial today. We are grateful that we can finally lay him to rest. We accept this fate because grieving for too long is not good. We just hope he finds peace,” he said.