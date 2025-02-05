JOHOR BARU, Feb 5 — The Johor Immigration Dept said foreigners who were caught begging in night markets in the city here yesterday were found to be making up to RM600 per day from their illegal activities.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the revelation was made following two raids conducted at night markets in Kampung Melayu Majidee and Taman Abad here yesterday.

He said immigration enforcement conducted the raids against the foreigners at 7pm based on public complaints.

“A total of 18 foreigners, between the ages of 40 and 69, were arrested during the two raids.

“Those arrested were four men from China, four men from Thailand, three men and a woman from Cambodia. In addition, there were also two men and two women from Syria, a man from Bangladesh and a man from Pakistan,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rusdi said further checks revealed that some of the foreigners who were caught for begging were disabled.

He believed that the physical disabilities of several foreigners were intended to elicit sympathy from night market visitors.

“Initial investigations found that all the foreign beggars were able to bring in an average of up to RM600 per person on a day,” he said.

Mohd Rusdi said the detained foreigners were suspected of committing offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

He added that those detained have been placed at the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot here for further investigation and action.